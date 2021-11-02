Mass vaccination site for kids will open two days in November at Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center will host a mass vaccination site for one weekend this month, offering COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots for eligible kids and families.

Some of the exhibitors for the 2021 Florida Kids and Family Expo have been revealed, but there is so much more than where that came from. We can’t wait to introduce you to everyone on November 13-14, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center. https://t.co/JgSxpTVDlE — MyCentralFLFamily (@MCFFamily) November 2, 2021

This would include the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if the CDC approves it for use in this age group today.

The mass vaccination site will open on November 13 and 14th during the Florida Kids and Family Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

A $15-dollar ticket to the event is required to access the site.

The COVID vaccines, boosters or flu shots are available while supplies last between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

All shots will be administered by Walgreens staff who have partnered with the Expo on the pop-up vaccination site.

The event itself is a fair featuring 150 exhibitors including the Orlando Magic and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.