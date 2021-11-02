 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mass vaccination site for kids will open two days in November at Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center will host a mass vaccination site for one weekend this month, offering COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots for eligible kids and families. 

This would include the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if the CDC approves it for use in this age group today. 

The mass vaccination site will open on November 13 and 14th during the Florida Kids and Family Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

A $15-dollar ticket to the event is required to access the site. 

The COVID vaccines, boosters or flu shots are available while supplies last between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday. 

All shots will be administered by Walgreens staff who have partnered with the Expo on the pop-up vaccination site. 

The event itself is a fair featuring 150 exhibitors including the Orlando Magic and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.


