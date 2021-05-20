 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Masks will be optional for summer school in Marion County

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Marion County School Board agreed today Thursday that masks will be optional during summer school.

The district will keep other coronavirus mitigation efforts in place and strive for social distancing.

The School Board’s consensus comes as COVID-19 case numbers decline and surveys show parents and staff prefer optional masks.

The board reviewed data showing relatively few hospitalizations among local children and zero deaths.

Board member Beth McCall is 100 percent in favor of the change.

“The survey indicates that people are comfortable — a large majority of people are comfortable — and I think optional masks,” she said. “And I’d like to go on record saying I’d like to see that continue through the next school year.”

Other members, like Eric Cummings, emphasize that optional means optional and there should be no bullying.

“We don’t need the staff disciplining a kid because they wear a mask or they don’t wear a mas,” he added.

The district will flip summer classes to online when exposure makes quarantining necessary.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP