Central Florida News


Mary McLeod Bethune statue to be first of an African-American at U.S. Capitol

by (WMFE)

Mary McLeod Bethune is pictured circa 1920. Photo: State Library and Archives of Florida


Bethune-Cookman University is celebrating the installation Wednesday of a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune at the U.S. Capitol. 

Mary McLeod Bethune will be the first African-American to have a commissioned statue in Statuary Hall, at the U.S. Capitol. 

Her statue replaces that of a Confederate general.

Bethune is recognized for establishing a school for Black girls in 1904 that later became Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. 

The university will celebrate with an on-campus watch party. 

The university says the event will highlight Bethune’s legacy and serve as a fund-raising opportunity for scholarships for current and prospective students.


