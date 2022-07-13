Mary McLeod Bethune statue to be first of an African-American at U.S. Capitol

Bethune-Cookman University is celebrating the installation Wednesday of a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune at the U.S. Capitol.

Mary McLeod Bethune will be the first African-American to have a commissioned statue in Statuary Hall, at the U.S. Capitol.

Her statue replaces that of a Confederate general.

Bethune is recognized for establishing a school for Black girls in 1904 that later became Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

The university will celebrate with an on-campus watch party.

The university says the event will highlight Bethune’s legacy and serve as a fund-raising opportunity for scholarships for current and prospective students.