 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Martian Colonists Will Have To Eat Bugs

by (WMFE)

Artist's interpretation of SpaceX's Martian colony. Photo: SpaceX

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

If you want to live on Mars, you’ll have to eat bugs.

That’s according to new research published by a team of University of Central Florida scientists in the journal New Space.

Companies like SpaceX are looking to send the first colonists in the next decade. For that, UCF planetary scientist Kevin Cannon said they’ll have to produce much of their own food.

Agriculture like grain, wheat and corn require a lot of land and additional resources like soil, water and fertilizer. Bugs require a lot less resources. We speak with Cannon about his findings and the future of a new food source — cellular agriculture.

Then, we’re asking about space exploration and the movies in our new segment “I’d Like To Know”  where we take your questions and pose them to a panel of expert scientists. We’re joined by University of Central Florida Planetary Scientists and hosts of the podcast Walk About The Galaxy: Addie Dove, Jim Cooney and Josh Colwell.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP