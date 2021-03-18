 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet.

The grinding, clanking, banging noises are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Good thing it’s not a car here on Earth. Otherwise, says one Perseverance rover team member, you might want to call a tow truck. Perseverance’s six wheels are made of metal, thus all the strange bangs and other noises.

The rover landed Feb. 18 near an ancient river delta to search for signs of past microscopic life.


