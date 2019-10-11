 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Markeith Loyd On Trial

by (WMFE)
Markeith Loyd is brought out of the Orlando Police Department in this capture from the Orlando Police Department's Twitter feed. (Courtesy Orlando Police Department)

Markeith Loyd is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016. Loyd is also charged with the murder of Orlando police officer Debra Clayton in 2017. That killing sparking a 9 day manhunt.

Loyd is on trial in the first of the two murder cases.

Orlando Sentinel courts reporter Monivette Cordeiro joins us to talk about the case and explain the process of picking a jury from a pool of 2000 people. 


