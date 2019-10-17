 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Markeith Loyd Found Guilty Of Murder

by (WMFE)
Shooting suspect Markeith Loyd/Photo: Orlando Police Department

Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of the murder of Sade Dixon. Dixon was pregnant when she was killed by Loyd in 2016. Weeks later, a massive manhunt was launched after Loyd allegedly killed police officer Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot. 

Loyd is yet to stand trial for the murder of Lt. Clayton. Orlando Sentinel Courts reporter Monivette Cordeiro who has been covering the case, joins Intersection to talk about the trial and what comes next for Loyd. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

