Markeith Loyd Found Guilty Of Murder

Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of the murder of Sade Dixon. Dixon was pregnant when she was killed by Loyd in 2016. Weeks later, a massive manhunt was launched after Loyd allegedly killed police officer Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot.

Loyd is yet to stand trial for the murder of Lt. Clayton. Orlando Sentinel Courts reporter Monivette Cordeiro who has been covering the case, joins Intersection to talk about the trial and what comes next for Loyd.