Central Florida News


Mark Your Calendars: Small Businesses Can Pick Up More PPE from Orange County in December

Orange County will pass out PPE to an additional 5,000 to 7,500 small businesses at a giveaway Dec. 1, 2, and 3.

More than 50,000 businesses have already received face masks and hand sanitizer at previous county distributions. 

The distribution the first week of December will take place at Downey Park, Cypress Grove Park and West Orange Park during park operating hours.

The Downey Park and Cypress Grove Park sites are open from 9 am until 4 pm, and the West Orange Park site is open from 9 am through 3:30 pm.

Businesses must register and fill out a form on the Orange County government website.

Only owners and employees with confirmation tickets who have made an appointment will be able to pick up PPE. No walk-ins will be accepted. 

Both for- and not-for-profit businesses can apply as long as they have forty people or less on their payroll. 

For more information, click on the link. 


