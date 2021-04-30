 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Marjorie Taylor Greene to join Matt Gaetz at rally in The Villages on May 7

by (WMFE)

In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to join fellow GOP member of Congress Matt Gaetz at an America First Rally in The Villages on May 7.

Politico reports the rally is the first in a national tour denouncing Democrats and so-called RINOs — or Republicans in name only.

Both are prominent advocates for former President Trump.

Gaetz, who represents the Pensacola area, is under federal investigation on allegations of sex trafficking. He has not been charged.

Greene, a Georgia congresswoman, is a rightwing media star who has made a name for herself with conspiracy theories and extreme rhetoric.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP