Eta updates: Marion County opens Citizen Information Line

Tropical storm force winds will arrive well ahead of the center of Eta, which is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida around 7 a.m. Friday. Image: NHC

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Marion County officials say Tropical Storm Eta is projected to impact Marion County beginning in the early morning hours Thursday.

They are expecting maximum wind gusts of 36 to 46 mph and one or two inches of rain, with pockets of up to four inches.

No shelters or sandbag distributions are planned.

Residents are encouraged to call the Citizen Information Line at 352-369-7500 with any questions regarding the storm.

Marion County public schools closed Thursday

Marion County Public Schools announced early Wednesday afternoon that its schools will be closed on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Eta.

“This is due to predicted high winds that could make it unsafe for buses to be on the roads,” the district said in a press release.

Wednesday’s after-school activities should not be affected, but families may wish to check with individual schools.

Marion, Sumter counties will feel effects of Eta Wednesday evening, overnight

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Eta will bring gusty wind and rain to Marion and Sumter counties Wednesday evening.

The center of Eta is expected to come ashore west of Ocala around 7 a.m. Thursday.

But the heavy weather is stretched out northeast of the tropical storm.

Emergency managers in Marion and Sumter anticipate winds in the 30 mph range with occasional higher gusts. Residents are advised to sign up for alerts on their  cellphones from Alert Marion or AlertSumter app on their phones in case of tornadoes overnight.

A  tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Florida including Marion, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties.

 


