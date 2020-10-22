 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Marion public schools to re-evaluate Sanford Harmony over how it counters gender stereotypes

The Rev. Jared Buchanan of Ocklawaha Baptist Church considers the SEL program a "Trojan horse" teach progressive educational ideas. Image: MCSP via YouTube

A Baptist pastor wants the Marion County School Board to drop the Sanford Harmony social and emotional learning — or SEL — program because of how it counters gender stereotypes.

A majority of board members shared his concern at a meeting Thursday and the district is looking into it.

The Rev. Jared Buchanan of Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church dug into the program after his son learned in kindergarten that he’s allowed to dress up dolls.

He says he spoke with 15 other pastors and they, too, are concerned.

The program blurs the line, he says, between  “boyness and girlness.”

“And though it’s a loveable little alien from out of space that has to learn gender norms and the kids love it and there’s little teddy bears,” Buchanan said. “I think it is in my opinion a Trojan horse to teach a progressive education that Marion County voters would not approve of.”

Sanford Harmony is a certified, no-cost SEL program used in 22,000 schools. It seeks to foster, quote, “intergender communication and understanding” and to help kids become compassionate adults.

It won’t the first time the board ventures into gender issues. It defied federal rules in 2016 to ban transgender kids from some bathrooms.

Attempts by WMFE to reach Sanford Harmony for comment Thursday were unsuccessful. 


