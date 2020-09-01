Marion County’s long-term care facility deaths with COVID-19 double in two weeks

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



COVID-19 trends are improving in Marion County except in the most important category, death, especially in long-term care facilities.

The county’s coronavirus-related deaths have tripled since the end of July, from 60 to 180.

And county Health Department Administrator Mark Lander says the deaths in long-term care facilities have doubled, from 40 to 80, in the past two weeks.

“AHCA is still working with testing, testing those facilities, and trying to get them infection control or other assistance they may need,” he told the County Commission Tuesday morning.

The state report on nursing homes and the like is not totally up to date. But it shows troubling outbreaks at a couple Ocala facilities.

As of Saturday, Avante of Ocala, a 133-bed nursing home, had 39 cases among current residents, 29 among transfers, and 9 among staff.

At least 13 residents have died.

TimberRidge Nursing and Rehabilitation and Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center both have lost 11.

Records show 50 infected, including 15 staff members, from Hampton ALF at 24th Road. At least five residents have died.