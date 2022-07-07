 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Marion County Schools look to retirees to fill open teaching positions

by (WMFE)
Photo: Pixabay


Marion County Schools are looking for retirees and other seniors who might want to try their hand at teaching ahead of the next school year. 

The district needs to fill some 168 teaching positions before August. 

School spokesperson Kevin Christian says many will be filled by new teachers, and people making a career change. 

But he says a special hometown hiring event on July 19th is gauged toward retirees. 

“Really we’re hoping to hire some of our own residents, maybe who are retired teachers or some who are retired from other industries and want to go back to a job that allows them to give back to the community and that’s certainly what teaching does.”

Christian says people without teaching credentials can earn their certification through the district. 

“Certainly we have a third of our population is retiree-aged. So we have lots of folks in this community who are eligible to be teachers and certainly have real-life career experience. Whether it’s in a teaching degree or not or teaching area, we can locally certify them.”

The district is also looking to fill 20 to 25 open bus driver positions.


