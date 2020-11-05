 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Marion County School Board Fires Marine Vet Over Medical Marijuana Use

by AP (Associated Press)

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Central Florida high school dean has been fired for using medical marijuana that was prescribed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder he incurred in the Marines.

The Marion County School Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to fire Mike Hickman.

The board said that while medical marijuana is legal in Florida, it is illegal under federal law and its use violates district policy. The district had offered to suspend Hickman if he agreed not to use medical marijuana in the future, but he refused.

Hickman fought in Desert Storm in the early 1990s. His attorney called the firing “unfortunate.”

The district learned of Hickman’s usage after he was injured breaking up a fight.


