 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Marion County Public Schools reaches out to parents over TikTok challenge

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Marion County School district is hoping a message to middle and high school parents will help stop a TikTok challenge causing damage to school bathrooms and legal trouble for the teens involved.

The viral TikTok challenge is called Devious Licks.

Students record themselves taking or destroying school property, perhaps ripping out a soap dispenser, damaging a urinal or defacing the walls.

It’s a national trend that has gotten pretty bad in Marion County, especially at Lake Weir, Dunnellon and Forest high schools. 

School District spokesman Kevin Christian said he’s sending out an alert featuring the safe schools director and Ocala police chief “to really share with parents what this challenge is all about, what happens, what these students do, and what the outcomes can be, everything from suspension to expulsion to being jailed.”

He added: “Parents sometimes have to be reminded about what their children are being exposed to online, and social media … students just eat it up right now and this is something that, as I said, students don’t even realize how serious it is.”

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested at least eight students for this. One faces a felony, but most entered a diversionary program and will be mucking stalls and feeding pigs at the sheriff’s inmate farm for the next five Saturdays.

Ocala police reported incidents at several schools due to the TikTok challenge:
– There were about six at Howard Middle, including one on Thursday. Three students were issued juvenile citations.
– West Port High had a few incidents, including broken exit signs.
– At Fort King Middle, a girls’ bathroom was damaged and a Chrome Book stolen as part of the TikTok challenge. These were handled through school discipline.
– At Osceola Middle, every soap dispenser was ripped from walls and books were stolen from a book fair.
– Vanguard High had three incidents involving soap dispensers.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP