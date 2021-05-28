 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Marion County issues ‘voluntary burn ban’ due to dry conditions

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

An 80-acre wildfire that threatened homes in southwest Marion County last week was likely caused by an outdoor burn that got out of control. Photo: MCFR via Facebook

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Marion County is asking residents to cease all outdoor burning because of dry conditions.

The so-called “voluntary burn ban” comes as the Florida Forest Service rates the fire danger as moderate in the county and very high in most of Central Florida.

Marion County Deputy Fire Chief Bart Walker leads the multi-agency task force that recommended the voluntary ban.

It addresses the biggest cause of wildfires started by people — backyard burning that gets out of hand.

“We’re asking residential burners to not burn currently, to either wait until conditions are better or to take it to an appropriate facility for disposal,” he said. “And if you are choosing to burn, make sure you are within the setbacks and the guidelines because we will be heightening our enforcement of those. ”

Walker says they’re at the typical Memorial Day tipping point.

Conditions are dry and hot — though not as dry as in South Florida. But a cold front is coming and summertime showers could be starting up as soon as next week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP