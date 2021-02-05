 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Marion County adds 42 coronavirus deaths in two days

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Marion County added shocking 42 coronavirus deaths in the past two days, an overall increase of 7 percent.

That brings the county’s death toll to 649.

But a lot of those deaths occurred weeks ago. The Health Department says many were from January and even December and that the county is averaging five to six deaths a day.

It took awhile for the Health Department to verify that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in those cases.

Most were senior citizens living at home.

The death rate for Marion County cases has risen to 3%, compared to Florida’s overall rate of 2%.

But the county’s vaccination efforts are humming along, and more than 34,800 residents have received at least one dose. That’s almost 10 percent of the population.

Working with AdventHealth at Paddock Mall, the Health Department administered 6,500 doses this week, including about 3,000 first doses.

That beats last week’s total of 3,500.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP