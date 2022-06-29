Maria Vazquez is named Orange County Schools superintendent

Maria Vazquez has been named the new superintendent of Orange County Public Schools.

Tonight, the School Board of Orange County voted unanimously to a motion to approve Dr. Maria Vazquez as the next superintendent. She is the current deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools and will be the first Hispanic superintendent in OCPS. pic.twitter.com/Z2P9SfvO0A — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) June 28, 2022

Vazquez was elected unanimously as superintendent of the district after more than an hour of debate amongst the board members, beating out Peter B. Licata for the position.

She has worked for the district for 20 years and is currently the deputy superintendent.

Board Chair Teresa Jacobs says the decision was a tough one, admitting to many sleepless nights ahead of the final choice as both candidates were strong.

“I ultimately came down to the decision of Dr. Vazquez because of my confidence in her. And I have known her for 20 years and that is a long time and enough time to really be able to judge what is in someone’s heart and what they’re capable of.”

Board member Angie Gallo also spoke highly of Vazquez.

“She has a solid 100 day plan. I believe she will be out in the community. She will be engaging, she will engage board members. And she will be student-centered and she will be teacher-focused.”

Outgoing superintendent Barbara Jenkins will retire in December.