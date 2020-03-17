 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Coronavirus In The U.S.

by Daniel Wood (NPR)

Updated on March 17 at 8:21 a.m. ET

Since the first U.S. case of the coronavirus was identified in Washington state on Jan. 21, health officials have identified thousands of cases across the United States. By March 16, the virus had expanded its presence from several isolated clusters in Washington, New York and California to 49 states and the District of Columbia. To date, there have been over 80 deaths across the country.

Social distancing is widely seen as the best available means to “flatten the curve of the pandemic,” a phrase that epidemiologists use to describe slowing the spread of infection. This approach can save lives by keeping local health care systems from being overwhelmed.

In response to mounting cases, states have begun closing schools, banning large gatherings and urging people to stay home when possible. On Monday, President Trump announced new guidelines recommending that Americans avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, discretionary travel and going out to eat.

To avoid spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends basic precautions such as hand-washing and cleaning frequently touched surfaces every day.

Globally, the respiratory disease has spread to dozens of countries and has killed several thousand people since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December.

Warnings issued by the CDC recommend avoiding nonessential travel to dozens of countries with outbreaks of COVID-19, including China, Iran, South Korea and much of Europe. The U.S. government has banned travel from Europe, although the ban makes exceptions, including for U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.

Follow NPR’s ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

