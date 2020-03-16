Map: See The Top Issues For I-4 Voters By County, According To WMFE Survey

As Florida voters prepare to go to the polls, a non-scientific survey by public radio stations WMFE and WUSF could shed some light into what’s driving voter decisions.



A non-scientific survey by public radio stations WMFE and WUSF shows that different geographies along the I-4 corridor have different priorities this election.

More than 800 people took our survey, which is helping to shape our coverage of the issues that matter most to voters along the I-4 corridor. To be clear, the survey is not scientific – respondents lean white, Democrat, female and older.

But the results are still illuminating.

We asked about hot-button issues like abortion, immigration and criminal justice issues. We also asked gun policy, foreign policy and military or veteran issues. And of course, we asked about how President Donald Trump is weighing on voters. We asked about economic issues, like health care, the environment, education and minimum wage.

Overall, across the I-4 corridor, health care and the environment are the top issues. But those top issues vary by party and by county. Since the presidential preference primary is March 17, let’s start by looking at Democrats across the corridor. Scroll over the counties to see each county’s population, the number of registered Democrats and the top three issues of people who took our survey.

Health care is the top issue for Democrats in Pinellas, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties. Health care being such an important issue could bode well for either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden. Sanders has pushed Medicare for All, while Biden has advocated expanding Obamacare. In our survey, both options were nearly equally popular.

Violeta Burgos is one voter who already cast her vote for Biden.

“When I came here, I was Republican,” Burgos said. “I’m very worried about the social security and medicare, but I don’t believe in Medicare for All. I believe that we need changes or put some effort in and develop Obamacare.”

But more Democrats in Osceola County, for example, said gun policy was their top issue than anywhere else along the corridor. And the environment was tops in Orange and Hillsborough counties. Donald Trump was a top issue in Polk and Volusia counties.

Let’s look now at independents and people who don’t identify with the major parties. Scroll over the counties to see each county’s population, the number of registered voters who don’t identify as Democrat or Republican, and the top three issues of people who took our survey.

Across the corridor, issues like foreign policy and immigration become more important. Pinellas and Volusia County both have foreign policy as a top issue. In Osceola County, we see transportation and infrastructure as a top issue for the first time along the corridor.

But again, we see health care as the number one issue. Take Phyllis Whitney, a retired CPA and business manager who lives in Tampa. She said she’s never been affiliated with a political party but she tends to vote left.

She’s has coverage through Medicare Advantage and loves it, but health care is still her top issue.

“I have a daughter and grandchildren. My daughter’s on Obamacare and my grandchildren are on Medicaid,” Whitney said.

Finally, let’s look at the top issues for Republicans along the corridor. Scroll over the counties to see each county’s population, the number of registered Republicans and the top three issues of people who took our survey.



Health care is still a big issue for Republicans, showing up in the top three in all counties except Polk, Orange and Osceola counties. It is the top issue for Republicans in Volusia County as well.

But overall, immigration becomes the top issue in Pinellas, Seminole and Orange counties. Take Brandon Ryerson, 22, a biomedical science student at the University of South Florida. Immigration is a top issue for him.

“I would say out of all of them right now, I would probably say that Trump is the closest, but you know, I would also have to do more research,” Ryerson said. “I don’t mind, like, Joe Biden even has some great ideas on immigration and stuff like that.”