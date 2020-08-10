 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Many landmark restaurants, bars in Florida won’t reopen after virus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jay Wennington

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — La Tropicana Cafe has been a cornerstone of Tampa’s historic Latin-influenced Ybor City neighborhood since the 1960s, well known as a gathering spot for politicians ranging from presidents to governors and the movers and shakers in the Florida city.

Now its doors are likely closed for good, like many other bars and restaurants in Florida that can’t weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Louis Restaurant at Land’s End in San Francisco to New York’s Paris Cafe, which has operated at the South Street Seaport since 1873, the loss of these places is particularly hard to swallow.


