Many landmark restaurants, bars in Florida won’t reopen after virus

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — La Tropicana Cafe has been a cornerstone of Tampa’s historic Latin-influenced Ybor City neighborhood since the 1960s, well known as a gathering spot for politicians ranging from presidents to governors and the movers and shakers in the Florida city.

Now its doors are likely closed for good, like many other bars and restaurants in Florida that can’t weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Louis Restaurant at Land’s End in San Francisco to New York’s Paris Cafe, which has operated at the South Street Seaport since 1873, the loss of these places is particularly hard to swallow.