Central Florida News


Manatee struck by boat is treated in Tampa

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NOAA

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A female manatee is fighting to survive at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after being rescued near Fort Myers Beach. The sea cow was rescued Saturday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist Denise Boyd told the News-Press that the manatee suffered blunt force injuries when she collided with a boat propeller.

The manatee is being treated at the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, a rehab facility for the marine mammals within the popular attraction.

Since 1991, the center’s team has treated 454 of the protected sea cows – some 20% from Lee and Collier counties – with 267 of its patients reintroduced into the state’s waters.


