 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Manatee deaths on track for second-highest on record, environmental group says

by (WMFE)

Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


Last year was the worst ever when it comes to the number of manatee deaths in Florida, and an environmental group says this year likely will be the second-worst. 

A record 1,100 manatees died last year in Florida. 

The die-off prompted wildlife agencies to provide supplemental lettuce for starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon, where water quality problems have led to widespread seagrass losses. 

This year the number of mortalities is on track to be the second-highest on record. That’s according to the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

The group cites data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which shows that 717 manatees have died this year in Florida. 

The manatee is listed federally as threatened.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP