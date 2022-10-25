Manatee deaths on track for second-highest on record, environmental group says

Last year was the worst ever when it comes to the number of manatee deaths in Florida, and an environmental group says this year likely will be the second-worst.

A record 1,100 manatees died last year in Florida.

The die-off prompted wildlife agencies to provide supplemental lettuce for starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon, where water quality problems have led to widespread seagrass losses.

This year the number of mortalities is on track to be the second-highest on record. That’s according to the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

The group cites data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which shows that 717 manatees have died this year in Florida.

The manatee is listed federally as threatened.