Manatee County Commissioner Will Not Face Criminal Charges For VIP Vaccination Event

A Manatee County commissioner will not face charges for her role in setting up a controversial vaccination event that appeared to benefit her constituents.

The investigation followed public criticism when it was revealed that Vanessa Baugh directed Manatee County health officials to secure vaccinations for herself, political donors, and likely voters for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hosted the event in Lakewood Ranch.

The vaccination event allowed some residents of the wealthy subdivision to secure shots and bypass the county’s vaccine lottery system.