Man Who Survived September 11th Attacks Dies of Coronavirus in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to coronavirus.

lived Lost to coronavirus: Captured in 9/11 photo — ‘Oh my God. That’s me.’ https://t.co/KctNC6CcZZ — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 3, 2020

He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.