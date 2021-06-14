Man ‘stranded’ in The Villages sues to end mask requirement on commercial flights

A Washington, D.C., man finds himself “stranded” in The Villages because he feels he can’t wear a mask and the airlines won’t let him fly without one.

Now Lucas Wall wants a federal judge to block the rules requiring masks.

Lucas Wall filed the 206-page lawsuit on his own behalf last week against President Biden and federal agencies along with Orlando’s airport and the LYNX bus system.

Now he’s suing several airlines and has a gofundme.com account for legal fees.

Wall argues the rules are unconstitutional and illegal and that — contrary to the views of experts — wearing a mask does more harm than good.

He says he has been in The Villages caring for his mother for several months. Both are fully vaccinated now, and he has tickets to fly again.

To do so, he has to wear a mask. But Wall says he has generalized anxiety disorder and wearing one causes him to feel like he’s having a panic attack.

He also claims that “forced muzzling violates our individual liberty.”