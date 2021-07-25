 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Man on Florida interstate hit by multiple vehicles, dies

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Evgeny Tchebotarev


DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man in a travel lane of Interstate 95 in Florida is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was struck Saturday morning in Volusia County. The first car didn’t stop and investigators said they don’t know if the driver was aware it hit a person.

A second car was unable to avoid the man and a semi-truck driver also called troopers to say he believed he struck human debris. The southbound lane was closed while firefighters washed down the highway.

The highway patrol said troopers were unable to immediately identify the man because of the condition of his body.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP