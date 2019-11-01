 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Man Killed in Officer-Related Shooting in Orlando, Three Deputies Involved Placed on Leave

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Three deputies have been temporarily removed after the incident. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died in an officer-involved shooting today in Orlando.

Sheriff John Mina says the 41-year-old Hispanic man was killed as three deputies searched his home on a warrant for drug trafficking and racketeering. 

Mina says the man was shot after he resisted arrest. 

“Part of our issue here is there’s a lot of powder in the area that could be fentanyl so we’re taking our time to make sure to test it first before we start putting the deputies’ and forensic units’ lives in danger.”

He says deputies found drugs at the man’s home and weapons in another unit. They also confiscated $26,000 dollars from the man’s bank account.


Mina says he doesn’t think his officers followed protocol during the search.

“Everything seems to be in order I have no concerns at this point. They’re dealing with the leader of a drug trafficking organization who definitely tried to resist their efforts in some way.”

The man’s relatives-including a woman and child who were at home during the shooting-were not injured. Other people at the home have been taken into custody.

The deputies who were not injured in the shooting have put on temporary leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the man’s death.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP