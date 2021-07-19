 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Man charged with animal cruelty after machete attack on dog

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Marliese Streefland


NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after investigators said he attacked and seriously wounded a dog with a machete.

An affidavit by a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy says 46-year-old Richard Nelson injured the dog during a confrontation earlier this month outside a New Smyrna Beach home.

Nelson is also charged with falsely telling deputies he acted in self-defense when the dog attacked him.

Court records show Nelson was arrested Friday and released on his own recognizance the next day. No attorney is listed to speak for Nelson, who authorities say has no fixed address.


