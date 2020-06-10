Major League Soccer To Restart Season At Disney’s Wide World of Sports

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



It’s official: Major League Soccer is set to resume its season with a tournament starting July 8 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Teams could start arriving as soon as June 24th to begin practice for what’s being called the MLS is Back Tournament. The league’s 26 teams will play a total of 54 games through August 11 in Orlando.

Fans will not be allowed to watch the games.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league chose Orlando because it was a neutral site. He said he’s confident that the rest of the 2020 season will be played in home markets across the country.

“I do believe we’ll get back to our markets, I think all our fans should expect that to happen,” Garber said. “When that will happen is uncertain. And whether or not we have any markets with fans is also uncertain.”

Separately, the NBA is expected to play a 22-team season at the Disney campus starting in late July.

More below via Major League Soccer:

KEY DATES

June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida

July 8: MLS is Back Tournament group stage begins

July 25-28: Round-of-16

July 30- Aug. 1: Quarterfinals

August 5-6: Semifinals

August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final

Number of Matches: 54 (39 group; 15 knockout)

No. of matchdays: 26

Format: Group Stage, followed by Round-of-16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Championship match

Minimum Matches: 3 (per club)

Maximum Matches: 7 (per club)