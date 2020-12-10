 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Magical Dining Raised More than 345,000 Dollars for Feed the Need This Year

Magical Dining was even more magical this year, with money donated from each meal to provide food to workers laid off or furloughed during the pandemic. 

It was a year of firsts for Magical Dining in 2020. 

The Visit Orlando initiative ran an extra four weeks in order to encourage tourists and locals to support restaurants and bars during the pandemic by dining in or carrying out.

But it didn’t stop there.

With one dollar of every meal purchased donated to local nonprofit Feed the Need, it also supported out-of-work hospitality workers. 

Feed the Need has provided some 1.6 million meals to families in the Orlando area since mid-March. And now with the 345,378 dollars raised through Magical Dining, it can provide thousands more with fresh, nutritious meals. 

According to food bank Second Harvest, it’s estimated that one in six people is food insecure in Central Florida because of the double threat of a financial crisis and COVID-19. 


