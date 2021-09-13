Magical Dining Has Been Extended Through October To Help Support Local Restaurants, Raise Money to Combat Homelessness

The program was launched in 2009.

Your face when you realize #MagicalDining has been extended through Oct 17th! Enjoy three-course, prix-fixe menus for $37 per person, with $1 from each meal benefitting two local charities: https://t.co/pTX2F6tpA5 📍 : Mama Dellas at @UniversalORL

📷 : itsmichellelaine via IG pic.twitter.com/VjWcwATeO4 — Visit Orlando ☀️ (@VisitOrlando) September 13, 2021

Residents can choose to dine in or carry out from more than 90 participating restaurants in Orange County and the City of Orlando and one dollar from every meal will go to charity.

Mayor Jerry Demings says two charities that help provide housing and legal documents to homeless families and individuals will receive those funds this year.

“First, we have Pathlight Home which provides affordable housing and employment assistance to low-income and homeless individuals. And the second charity is IDignity which assists disadvantaged Central Floridians in obtaining legal identification, documents often required to access education, employment and other services.”

Demings says residents will now be able to participate in the program through October 17th. He says restaurants offer $37 dollar three-course meals and other special menus.

He says his family has already frequented several establishments since August 27th, the program’s start date this year.

“We all know our restaurant community has faced many challenges as they have recovered from or are recovering from the pandemic. This restaurant program provides a needed boost to encourage diners to dine out and try new restaurants. This weekend, I had the opportunity to be in several.”

Last year, the program raised a record $346,378 dollars for charity.