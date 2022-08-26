 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Magical Dining could help restaurants struggling with pandemic and inflation

by (WMFE)
Photo: Pixabay


Magical Dining starts Friday and runs through October 2nd. The program offers reduced price menus for diners at Central Florida restaurants. 

Rosen College’s Kevin Murphy who studies food service and hospitality says Magical Dining could help those restaurants that are still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic.

“Basically 75 percent of small business restaurants have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels of business while at the same time their costs have gone up.”

Another plus? Murphy says the program may help boost business at a time of the year when it’s usually lagging. 

“So if they can keep their employees engaged, keep cash coming through the door, help to pay the bills even if they’re not making a lot of money. It makes a lot of sense. It’s kind of a win-win situation for both the customers and the businesses.”

More than 100 restaurants, including 23 restaurants new to the program and six recognized by Michelin will be participating.


