Magic Clinch First Playoff Spot In 7 Years And Fans Celebrate

Nothing has come easy for the Magic over the last seven years. So, when the horn sounded on their 116 to 108 win over the Boston Celtics, fans went crazy.

Irwin Hudson, also known as Dr. Coach, has been a Magic fan for nearly 30 years. His phone blew up with messages of excitement Sunday night.

“I was getting texts from people in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and D.C yesterday just going crazy. Blowing up my phone when it was announced that we had made it. So I just want to say, Thank You Thank You Thank You and Go Magic,” Dr. Coach said.

He said it’s not just one all-star player making the Magic who they are but the entire team effort.

“You know hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. That’s really come into play with the Magic this year,” Dr. Coach said. “I mean look at the Celtics that should’ve been a super team this year. For us to beat them the entire series, go undefeated against the Celtics. That’s Unbelievable.”

The Magic have one more regular season game before stepping into the NBA playoff spotlight on April 13th.

They’ll face the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina Wednesday night.

With reporting from the Associated Press