 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Mac Ayres: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

by Bobby Carter (NPR)

Mac Ayres plays a Tiny Desk (home) concert.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

“Tiny Desk! We finally made it!” exclaimed singer-songwriter Mac Ayres as he finished his opening number, “She Won’t Stay Long.” I’m sure his fans will especially feel that sentiment since they’ve made a home in our social media feeds and YouTube comments for years now. We were well on the way to hosting Mac Ayres at our D.C. offices until we had to shut down and pivot. As we worked our way through the adjustment to Tiny Desk (home) concerts, he also needed some time to regroup.

The 23-year-old Long Island native shot this in his basement back in September (hence the ‘register to vote’ comment). Mac’s modus operandi lends itself to the Tiny Desk naturally. No over-produced beats, lots of live instruments and a stunning vocal range — and he handles all duties: guitar, bass, keyboard and background harmonies for three songs from previous albums and the premiere of a new song, “Sometimes.” Wow.

SET LIST

  • “She Won’t Stay Long”
  • “Walking Home”
  • “Sometimes”
  • “Easy”

MUSICIANS

  • Mac Ayres: vocals, guitar, bass, keys

CREDITS

  • Video and Audio: Mac Ayres
  • Mixing: Josh Rogosin

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern
  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP