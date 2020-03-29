 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
coronavirus


Lynx Will Operate Buses on a Reduced Schedule Starting Monday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Ashley Gerlach @ashleygerlach

Lynx will operate buses on a reduced schedule starting Monday in order to comply with a countywide stay-at-home order.

Some buses will run less frequently Monday through Saturday, others not at all. 

Sunday schedules will not be affected by this change. 

Lynx spokesman Matt Friedman says the decision aligns with a countywide stay-at-home order. 

“Now, we are asking customers if you’re sick please stay at home. Again, if you’re sick please stay at home. Essential travel only.”

Friedman says staff will continue to disinfect buses. Public restrooms at stations are closed to the public. 

“Operationally, we’ve been strategic and efficient in effectively disinfecting our buses and our facilities for our employees and for you our customers because we do not want this to infiltrate our system.”

SunRail and Votran have not announced any changes to their services. 

Amtrak has waived change fees, reduced coach and business class occupancy by 50 percent, and canceled routes with low ridership.

Space Coast Area Transit has closed bus terminals to the public, but increased its bus service and made fares free through April 30. 

