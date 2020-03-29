Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Lynx will operate buses on a reduced schedule starting Monday in order to comply with a countywide stay-at-home order.

Some buses will run less frequently Monday through Saturday, others not at all.

Sunday schedules will not be affected by this change.

Effective Monday, March 30, LYNX will be switching to a modified service schedule until further notice. Please visit https://t.co/1jcQyYVuGg for details. pic.twitter.com/qMlofGYprS — LYNX (@lynxbusorlando) March 28, 2020

Lynx spokesman Matt Friedman says the decision aligns with a countywide stay-at-home order.

“Now, we are asking customers if you’re sick please stay at home. Again, if you’re sick please stay at home. Essential travel only.”

Friedman says staff will continue to disinfect buses. Public restrooms at stations are closed to the public.

“Operationally, we’ve been strategic and efficient in effectively disinfecting our buses and our facilities for our employees and for you our customers because we do not want this to infiltrate our system.”

SunRail and Votran have not announced any changes to their services.

Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency declaration, all fares on Space Coast Area Transit have been waived by the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners until April 30th, 2020. ALL riders, both Fixed Route and Paratransit will be able to ride for free. https://t.co/9qDVbDm3Al — 321Transit (@321Transit) March 27, 2020

Amtrak has waived change fees, reduced coach and business class occupancy by 50 percent, and canceled routes with low ridership.

Space Coast Area Transit has closed bus terminals to the public, but increased its bus service and made fares free through April 30.

