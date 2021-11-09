 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Lunar litigation, space tourism and the software driving NASA’s SLS rocket to the moon

by (WMFE)

Illustration of Starship on the moon. Photo: SpaceX


NASA’s Artemis program, the agency’s next moon shot, is set to take flight early next year, with an uncrewed mission around the moon and back slated for February. NASA leveraged its commercial partnerships to build the massive SLS rocket that will take the mission there and called on private companies to build the lander that will take humans to the lunar surface.

But some commercial partners were upset they were left out and filed a lawsuit against NASA.

We’ll talk with commercial space policy analyst Laura Forczyk about the lunar litigation and what’s ahead for the massive program that aims to put humans on the moon once again.

Then, to get to the moon, NASA’s moon rocket needs some directions. We’ll revisit a conversation with NASA’s Anton Kiriwas about the software that will fly SLS to the moon and back.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

