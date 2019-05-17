Lt. Governor Nuñez Bullish On Space, Environment, Education

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez says she’s thrilled with the outcome of the 2019 legislative session. With more money for everglades restoration to an increase in per student funding, and a new education voucher program, Nuñez says the legislature secured historic funding levels.

And she’s optimistic about Florida’s chances of being the future headquarters of Space Command, even though the state did not make the short list.

“We were a little surprised, but we also are not ready to wave the white flag,” says Nuñez.

“If you look at Florida, no other state hosts more Combat and Command. Florida is also home to over 20 military installations. and we also have a long history of support for our nation’s efforts for space; I mean, we are space.”

Nuñez also defended the plan to hold a cabinet meeting in Israel, saying the process will be transparent.

“[The Cabinet] are looking at a number of options, obviously they will all be vetted through Legal, and making sure everything is above board and there is no concerns for access to the public,” she says.