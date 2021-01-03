Loyal customer leaves $2,021 tip for Miami juice bar staff

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A regular customer at a North Miami Beach juice bar and restaurant left a $2,021 when she paid her New Year’s Day tab. Kelly Amar says the customer’s generosity on Friday provided $100 for each of the 22 people who work at Miami Squeeze. The customer didn’t want her name made public. But she left a note on the tab that said: “Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here.” Amar says her family had to lay off some workers during the shutdown. They’ve since hired them back.