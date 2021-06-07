Low Risk Of Tropical Development Later This Week In The Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southwest Caribbean Sea for the first time in the young 2021 Season for possible tropical development.

It gives an area near the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica a 20 percent chance of development, where an area of low pressure is expected to form Thursday or Friday. The latest outlook says gradual development is possible after the area of low pressure forms, toward next weekend.

An atmospheric wave that tends to increase the number of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move eastward from the eastern Pacific into the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Basins late this week into next week. It is this wave that has some chance of spawning a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean, but it is too soon to be certain.

June is often a quiet month in the tropics compared to the active months of August, September, and October. However, the southwest Caribbean is a climatologically-favored area for tropical development in June if an area of disturbed weather develops there.