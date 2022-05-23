 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Low-income seniors in much of Central Florida urged to apply this month for up to $5,000 of energy assistance

Low-income seniors can get help with past-due energy bills through the federally funded Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program. Image: Florida Department of Elder Affairs


The Senior Resource Alliance serving Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties wants low-income seniors to know that it has extra fuderal funds for utility bills if they need it.

The deadline to apply for those funds through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program is May 31.

Households with people 60 or older that meet income requirements can qualify for assistance up to $5,000.

Alliance President and CEO Karla Radka says the ongoing program got an extra $200,000 of covid relief funding.

“We want to make sure that those dollars support families in Central Florida, support seniors and caregivers in Central Florida and that we utilize every dollar that is available in our community,” she said.

Seniors can use the money to pay energy bills; purchase heaters, fans or air conditioners; and make repairs.

To begin the application process call the Osceola Council on Aging at (407) 846-8532;
Meals on Wheels, Etc., at (407) 333-8877, in Osceola and Orange counties; or the Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation at (321)
253-4430.


