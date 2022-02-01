 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Loving you is easy because you’re beautiful: Orlando ranks fourth overall for best city to celebrate Valentine’s Day

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The City Beautiful has a new distinction this February 14th: one of the top five cities in the US for Valentine’s Day. 

WalletHub compiled the rankings of 100 metropolitan areas based on 27 metrics, from availability of florists to the price of a three-course meal. 

Orlando came in fourth place just under Honolulu, Hawaii thanks to its easy access to gifts and affordable, outdoor activities. 

The personal finance website says the average American couple will spend about $175 dollars to celebrate the holiday this year. 

Hialeah, Florida took last place in the ranking. Detroit and San Bernardino were also at the bottom of the list.

Source: WalletHub

