Central Florida News


Love Will Have to Wait as Weddings are Put on Hold at Local Courthouses Because of Coronavirus

by (WMFE)
Weddings are on hold at Central Florida courthouses until further notice. Photo: Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao

Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office joined offices throughout Central Florida today that are ending in-person wedding ceremonies until further notice.

Couples in the county will have to wait at least another month to get married at the courthouse.

The Florida Supreme Court has ordered courthouses to suspend jury trials, and limit in-person services to those essential to public health, through March 27.

Osceola County Clerk of Court Armando Ramirez says his office will continue to hear first appearances 

“The only exemptions that we are going to continue performing are constitutional exemptions. Such as when a person is arrested. The person must be brought in before a judge to assert the charges. These are constitutional rights you know.”

Ramirez says marriage ceremonies are on hold until further notice while passport services will start up again on April 13.  

“But as we keep listening to the news and further instruction from the national level and state level, we will be able to restore some of these functions that have been suspended temporarily.”

Orange, Volusia, and Seminole County Clerk of Courts Offices have also stopped in-person marriage ceremonies, but will continue to process marriage and passport applications. 

