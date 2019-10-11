Look up at the Night Sky this Saturday to Catch Hunter’s Moon, Two Planets

Stargazers looking up at the night sky this weekend will be able to get a glimpse of what’s called a hunter’s moon and two other planets.

The full moon will be its biggest and brightest once it rises past trees and houses at around 12 midnight on Saturday.

According to NASA, the hunter’s moon gets its name because hunters would use the light of the moon to see their prey.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Physics and Astronomy Professor Jason Aufdenbergh says people will be able to see the hunter’s moon to the east and Jupiter and Saturn to the south.

He recommends people use binoculars to see the moon’s surface.

“If you hold them steady you can even see the moons of Jupiter.”

Aufdenbergh says the harvest moon fell in September this year as it always corresponds with the fall equinox.

He says moon will be visible all night long until the sun rises at around 8 am Sunday morning, but it will be easiest to see later Saturday evening.

“Depending on what people’s horizon is like they might have to wait for it to get above some trees or buildings. But it will be highest at midnight.”

