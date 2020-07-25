 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Longtime TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88

by Matthew S. Schwartz (NPR)

Regis Philbin speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Don Rickles: One Night Only" on May 6, 2014 in New York City.
Image credit: Theo Wargo

Regis Philbin, the affable talk show host and a fixture of the small screen for decades, has died at 88.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family told NPR in a statement.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” they said. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

This story will be updated.

