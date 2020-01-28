 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Longtime LGBT Advocate Terry DeCarlo Dies

by (WMFE)

Terry DeCarlo. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Longtime champion of Orlando’s LGBT community Terry DeCarlo has died. DeCarlo, who was 56, helped lead the community through the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. He had been receiving treatment for stage four face and neck cancer.

DeCarlo’s husband Bill Huelsman shared the news in a post on DeCarlo’s facebook page. 

Tributes on social media included posts from state lawmaker Carlos Guillermo Smith (D- Orlando) and Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was chief of the Orlando police at the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting. 

At the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting, DeCarlo was the executive director of The Center, a non-profit advocacy organization for Orlando’s LGBT community. In an interview with WMFE’s Intersection in 2018, DeCarlo said after the shooting, The Center became a place for people to seek comfort and answers. 

“Everybody, their eyes opened, and they said ‘Wow, that’s what that does. That’s what that’s there for. It’s there to help the community.’ And it took on a new role. I mean, where we were a little place on Mills Avenue, the next day we were known worldwide.”

He said The Center was there for the whole community. 

DeCarlo left The Center in 2017. 


