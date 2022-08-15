 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Long process to repair Lake Okeechobee dike, revamp water management rules nears completion

by (WMFE)

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green


A major project to shore up the dike around Lake Okeechobee and revamp the rules for managing the state’s largest lake is nearing completion. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment before the process is expected to wrap up early next year. 

The dike repairs are expected to be complete this year and are aimed at addressing safety concerns for the more than half-century-old dike. 

Col. James Booth with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the repairs mean that the lake can be managed differently for the communities around it and Everglades to the south. 

“Now we’re looking at, how do we take the benefits of that safety and find the best use of that water that we can to spread benefits across the system.” 

The new rules for managing the lake are expected to be in place next spring. Among the top concerns is addressing lake flows that have triggered widespread toxic algae blooms. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP