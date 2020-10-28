 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Long Lines Could Come To Republican Areas, Says Election Expert

by Danny Rivero (WLRN)

Photo: Dan Dennis

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

For decades Republicans in Florida have led when it comes to voting by mail.

This election cycle, that is changing. Registered Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in the amount of vote-by-mail ballots that have been cast so far.

University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith says this change in voting patterns could make for a strange scenario.

“The question is: are those voters who have traditionally voted by mail going to come out and vote on election day? It could create some ironies. We might see some of the long lines in predominantly Republican and white neighborhoods because these voters have not voted by mail and are maybe not voting early in person.”

President Trump has sent mixed messages about voting by mail, and experts suggest this could have something to do with the fall of Republican vote-by-mail ballots.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP