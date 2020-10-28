Long Lines Could Come To Republican Areas, Says Election Expert

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



For decades Republicans in Florida have led when it comes to voting by mail.

This election cycle, that is changing. Registered Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in the amount of vote-by-mail ballots that have been cast so far. University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith says this change in voting patterns could make for a strange scenario.