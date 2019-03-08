 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Local School District Knew Substitute Teacher Had Molested Multiple Students, But Waited Three Days Before Releasing List of Schools Where he Worked

Osceola County School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace says they personally called 200 parents starting March 1 when Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told them one of their substitute teachers-19-year-old Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher-had been arrested for molesting students there.

But she says the district waited until March 4-when Asher admitted in court to inappropriately touching students at other schools in the district-before releasing the names of all nine schools where he worked.

“We were cooperating with law enforcement and didn’t want to do anything that could get in the way of their investigation.”

Pace says there were no red flags when the district hired Asher back in December.

“This individual received a level 2 background screening, a drug screening, and completed a screening program that addresses school safety and security procedures, educational liability laws, professional responsibilities, and ethics.”

Substitute teachers in the district need to be at least eighteen years of age, with a high school diploma, and no criminal record.

Asher faces nine charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor-he has been accused of inappropriately touching six female students.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation and asks anyone with information about this case to call 407-348-2222 or the Crimeline at 1-
800-423-8477.


