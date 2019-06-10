 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Local Officials Unveil Bill To Recognize Pulse As National Monument

by Easton Underdahl (WMFE)
Play Audio

Central Florida Officials unveiled new bill to recognize Pulse as a national memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie

Central Florida lawmakers officially unveiled legislation today (Monday) to recognize Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

Robert Mills was a bartender at Pulse for over 12 years and survivor of the 2016 shooting that left 49 dead,

He says the ordinance will protect an important LGBTQ landmark.

“The millions of incredibly happy moments that happened here must be remembered,” Mills said. “This is how love will continue to be embraced, how these memories will not be forgotten, and be a constant reminder on how easy it is to be the best version of yourself we can be.”

Representative Darren Soto says without the bill, the site is free to deteriorate and be vandalized.

The bill does not have a companion in the Senate and must be passed by both houses.

Turning Pulse into a national memorial site would make it eligible for public and private grants.

Congressional Representative Stephanie Murphy says without the bill, the site is free to deteriorate and be vandalized.

“It’s an incredibly important bill, that’s needed to bring national attention to what occurred here,” Murphy said. “And it also helps us honor the lives of the victims, the survivors, and the first responders.”

The bill does not have a companion in the Senate and must be passed by both chambers of Congress.

The onePulse Foundation is designing the site’s permanent memorial and educational programming.

Central Florida Officials unveiled new bill to recognize Pulse as a national memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie
A large crowd gathered at the interim Pulse memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie.
Two Pulse survivors share their stories. Photo by Matthew Peddie.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP